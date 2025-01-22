Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 06:26 PM
Following were the opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Following were the opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.80 278.
90
USD 279.35 281.25
EURO 290.50 294.00
GBP 344.00 347.50
JPY 1.77 1.82
AED 76.25 76.55
SAR 74.50 74.80
CAD 193.50 196.50
AUD 172.50 175.50
APP/MSQ
