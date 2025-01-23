Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 278.65 278.75

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 279.35 281.20

EURO 290.

30 293.30

GBP 344.00 347.80

JPY 1.76 1.81

AED 76.20 76.55

SAR 74.50 74.80

CAD 193.00 196.00

AUD 172.80 175.80

