Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.80 278.

90

USD 279.10 280.85

EURO 291.80 294.30

GBP 347.30 349.80

JPY 1.77 1.82

AED 76.20 76.55

SAR 74.50 74.80

CAD 193.00 196.00

AUD 173.50 176.50

APP/MSQ