Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 January 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 08:32 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.80 278.
90
USD 279.10 280.85
EURO 291.80 294.30
GBP 347.30 349.80
JPY 1.77 1.82
AED 76.20 76.55
SAR 74.50 74.80
CAD 193.00 196.00
AUD 173.50 176.50
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehr ..
Task Force for Housing sector development holds second meeting
MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESCO Chief
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firi ..
Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum
Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agriculture cooperation
Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa
DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages
More Stories From Business
-
Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances2 minutes ago
-
Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder1 hour ago
-
SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulations, 201558 minutes ago
-
SDPI hosts Electric Vehicle Summit 20251 hour ago
-
Heavy burden of Rs103b imposed on gird electricity consumers due to net metering2 hours ago
-
LCCI welcomes SBP's decision to cut discount rate1 hour ago
-
Commerce minister meets PBC delegation to discuss issues faces by Businesses3 hours ago
-
Asian stocks mixed as tariff fears return, new AI programme emerges1 hour ago
-
Guiding principles for PSDP 2025-26 approved3 hours ago
-
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,360 more points3 hours ago
-
PBC shares fiscal policy proposals with finance minister3 hours ago