Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 January 2025

Published January 30, 2025

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

90 279.00

USD 278.75 280.75

EURO 290.80 293.80

GBP 347.30 349.80

JPY 1.79 1.84

AED76.25 76.50

SAR74.50 74.75

CAD 192.50 295.50

AUD 171.50 174.50

