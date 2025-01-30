Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 06:36 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
90 279.00
USD 278.75 280.75
EURO 290.80 293.80
GBP 347.30 349.80
JPY 1.79 1.84
AED76.25 76.50
SAR74.50 74.75
CAD 192.50 295.50
AUD 171.50 174.50
