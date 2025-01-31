Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.90 279.

00

USD 278.85 280.80

EURO 290.50 293.50

GBP 347.30 349.80

JPY 1.79 1.84

AED76.25 76.50

SAR74.50 74.75

CAD 192.20 195.20

AUD 172.00 175.00

