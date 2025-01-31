Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 31 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 06:27 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.90 279.
00
USD 278.85 280.80
EURO 290.50 293.50
GBP 347.30 349.80
JPY 1.79 1.84
AED76.25 76.50
SAR74.50 74.75
CAD 192.20 195.20
AUD 172.00 175.00
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Parents urged to cooperate during anti polio drive in Abbottabad
Digitization is must to ensure transparency, merit: SACM
SBP governor advises banks to promote climate resilient, technology based agri- ..
Revamped Gaddafi Stadium ready for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..
DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage
Champions Trophy conduct matter of prestige for Pakistan: Naqvi
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
Stock markets close out turbulent week with gains
Stock markets close out turbulent week with gains
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
More Stories From Business
-
Digitization is must to ensure transparency, merit: SACM13 minutes ago
-
No increase in sugar price during Ramazan: Tanveer assures30 minutes ago
-
SBP governor advises banks to promote climate resilient, technology based agri-financing13 minutes ago
-
Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revolutionize Cricket Sh ..35 minutes ago
-
ICCI demands appointment of full-time CDA Chairman40 minutes ago
-
PPP KP rejects imposition of tax on agriculture income50 minutes ago
-
CCP, SECP hold joint meeting to strengthen regulatory cooperation2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar13 minutes ago
-
Stock markets close out turbulent week with gains9 minutes ago
-
Stock markets close out turbulent week with gains9 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs1,500 per tola to Rs.291,8003 hours ago
-
SPI goes down by 0.36pc, decelerates to 0.44pc on YoY basis4 hours ago