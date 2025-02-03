Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.00 279.

10

USD 278.90 280.75

EURO 286.00 289.00

GBP 344.00 347.50

JPY 1.78 1.83

AED 76.20 76.50

SAR 74.50 74.75

CAD 190.00 193.00

AUD 170.50 173.50

