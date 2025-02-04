Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.

16

GBP 348.88 342.73

EUR 289.94 282.78

JPY 1.8108 1.7790

SAR 74.94 73.63

AED 76.53 75.70

