Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 February 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 06:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 276.
16
GBP 348.88 342.73
EUR 289.94 282.78
JPY 1.8108 1.7790
SAR 74.94 73.63
AED 76.53 75.70
