Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 February 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 09:23 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.10 279.

20

USD 278.52 280.70

EURO 290.30 293.30

GBP 348.80 351.80

JPY 1.81 1.86

AED76.20 76.50

SAR74.50 74.75

CAD 193.50 196.50

AUD 173.00 176.00

APP/as/

