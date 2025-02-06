Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 February 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 09:23 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.10 279.
20
USD 278.52 280.70
EURO 290.30 293.30
GBP 348.80 351.80
JPY 1.81 1.86
AED76.20 76.50
SAR74.50 74.75
CAD 193.50 196.50
AUD 173.00 176.00
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change
Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global stage
Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV
Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 17
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga
More Stories From Business
-
Global stocks climb as trade fears ease20 minutes ago
-
Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US customs rules21 minutes ago
-
6 BFCs in Punjab promoting economic activities: Chaudhry Shafay2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.04 billion46 minutes ago
-
IWCCI to hold ‘Islamabad Eid Gala’, Colorful celebration to attract businesses, families3 hours ago
-
FWCCI founding president urges US govt to extend women empowerment programme3 hours ago
-
Somalia wants bilateral trade agreements with Pakistan29 minutes ago
-
President ICCI urges to reduce cost of ‘Doing Business'4 hours ago
-
Global stocks rise on easing trade fears, company earnings15 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,634 more points15 minutes ago
-
KPT&GSC will soon start supplying cheap electricity5 hours ago
-
Pak- KSA discuss economic cooperation at ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition in Jeddah5 hours ago