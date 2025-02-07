Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 February 2025

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.26

GBP 349.

25 343.22

EUR 291.71 286.69

JPY 1.8541 1.8221

SAR 74.97 73.64

AED 76.53 75.73

More Stories From Business