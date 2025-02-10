Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 February 2025
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.19 276.11
GBP 349.85342.29
EUR 291.06 284.79
JPY 1.8576 1.8175
SAR 75.24 73.62
AED 76.84 75.
68
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3152
LIBOR 3M 4.3039
LIBOR 6M 4.2577
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.48275.99273.38271.04268.30 265.83263.38
EUR286.38285.03 282.81280.83278.47 276.44 274.37
GBP343.97342.11338.84335.92332.54329.49326.47
