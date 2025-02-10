Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 February 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 07:31 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.19 276.11

GBP 349.85342.29

EUR 291.06 284.79

JPY 1.8576 1.8175

SAR 75.24 73.62

AED 76.84 75.

68

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3152

LIBOR 3M 4.3039

LIBOR 6M 4.2577

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.48275.99273.38271.04268.30 265.83263.38

EUR286.38285.03 282.81280.83278.47 276.44 274.37

GBP343.97342.11338.84335.92332.54329.49326.47

APP/mzr/

