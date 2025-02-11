Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

10 279.20

USD 278.70 280.95

EURO 286.50 289.50

GBP 344.00 348.00

JPY 1.81 1.86

AED76.05 76.45

SAR74.30 74.70

CAD 193.00 196.00

AUD 172.60 175.60