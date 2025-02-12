Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.10 279.

15

USD 278.80 280.90

EURO 288.50 291.50

GBP 346.50 349.50

JPY 1.79 1.84

AED 76.10 76.45

SAR 74.40 74.70

CAD 193.50 196.50

AUD 173.00 176.00

