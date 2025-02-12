Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 February 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 07:15 PM

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.10 279.

15

USD 278.80 280.90

EURO 288.50 291.50

GBP 346.50 349.50

JPY 1.79 1.84

AED 76.10 76.45

SAR 74.40 74.70

CAD 193.50 196.50

AUD 173.00 176.00

