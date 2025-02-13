Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.70279.20

EURO EUR291.66291.14

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8129 1.8097

BRITISH POUND GBP349.23 348.61

SWISS FRANCCHF306.83 306.28

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD196.13 195.78

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD176.10 175.78

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.96 25.92

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.93 24.88

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.10 39.03

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 158.22 157.

93

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.33 206.96

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 35.99

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1931 0.1928

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.75 38.68

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.74 62.63

THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.24

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.67 76.54

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.58 74.44

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.73 76.59

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.56 904.94

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.2136

GBP 347.7884

EUR 289.6562

JPY 1.8177

SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-02-2025

