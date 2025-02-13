Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 February 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 06:17 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.70279.20

EURO EUR291.66291.14

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8129 1.8097

BRITISH POUND GBP349.23 348.61

SWISS FRANCCHF306.83 306.28

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD196.13 195.78

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD176.10 175.78

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.96 25.92

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.93 24.88

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.10 39.03

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 158.22 157.

93

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.33 206.96

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 35.99

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1931 0.1928

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.75 38.68

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.74 62.63

THAI BAHT*THB 8.26 8.24

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.67 76.54

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.58 74.44

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.73 76.59

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.56 904.94

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.2136

GBP 347.7884

EUR 289.6562

JPY 1.8177

SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-02-2025

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi ..

ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..

6 minutes ago
 PSX closes on a negative tradition session today

PSX closes on a negative tradition session today

6 minutes ago
 Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief ..

Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief justices of four high courts

39 seconds ago
 Stocks mostly rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukrain ..

Stocks mostly rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukraine peace hopes

41 seconds ago
 At least 20 hurt after car crashes into crowd in M ..

At least 20 hurt after car crashes into crowd in Munich

42 seconds ago
 DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investi ..

DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:

44 seconds ago
Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by ..

Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by WCLA

45 seconds ago
 CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers f ..

CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers for 'e& money' app

20 minutes ago
 UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa cont ..

UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa contribute to youth development

20 minutes ago
 Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Custome ..

Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost per year

21 minutes ago
 WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding ..

WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding reached AED229 billion

21 minutes ago
 Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facil ..

Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facility

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business