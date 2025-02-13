Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

20 279.30

USD 278.80 281.00

EURO 290.80 293.80

GBP 348.50 351.50

JPY 1.79 1.84

AED76.15 76.50

SAR74.40 74.80

CAD 194.20 197.20

AUD 173.20 176.20

