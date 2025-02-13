Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 06:17 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025)

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

20 279.30

USD 278.80 281.00

EURO 290.80 293.80

GBP 348.50 351.50

JPY 1.79 1.84

AED76.15 76.50

SAR74.40 74.80

CAD 194.20 197.20

AUD 173.20 176.20

APP/mzr/

