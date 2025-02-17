Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 February 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 06:15 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.31

GBP 353.94347.87

EUR 294.94 289.93

JPY 1.8537 1.8220

SAR 74.97 73.65

AED 76.55 75.

74

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3137

LIBOR 3M 4.3230

LIBOR 6M 4.3110

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.71276.33273.54271.19268.54 265.83263.39

EUR291.58290.33 287.91285.87283.59 281.24 279.13

GBP349.62347.87344.33341.36338.04334.64331.58

