Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 February 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 06:47 PM
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 276.36
GBP 354.23348.24
EUR 294.08 289.14
JPY 1.8480 1.8168
SAR 74.95 73.68
AED 76.54 75.
74
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3137
LIBOR 3M 4.3230
LIBOR 6M 4.3110
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.75276.38273.58271.22268.57 265.86263.43
EUR290.78289.54 287.11285.08282.79 280.44 278.35
GBP349.98348.24344.68341.70338.37335.00331.91
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Saba Qamar faces criticism as her new video with makeup artist goes viral
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirates XRG cyclists
FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary cooperation
SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibition
Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dispute
Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force of Polio
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacobabad
Chinese business delegation visits ICCI, explores investment opportunities
World Bank’s Executive Directors visit Tarbela Dam
Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, discuss Language Program Revival ..
Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institution ..
Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese business delegation visits ICCI, explores investment opportunities6 minutes ago
-
Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations continue in Sehwan, DC Jamshoro reviews facilities for de ..13 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks17 minutes ago
-
Sugarcane growers urged to use bio-fertilizers41 minutes ago
-
Delegation of PJBF discusses bilateral trade engagements to 'Minister Commerce41 minutes ago
-
UAF opens Qissah visual, Gur Mela51 minutes ago
-
Gold up by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.304,2001 hour ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 1,344 points2 hours ago
-
Gold dip by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.304,2003 hours ago
-
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar11 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 February 202511 minutes ago