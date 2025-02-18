Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 February 2025
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.30 279.40
USD 278.70 281.
02
EURO 291.30 294.30
GBP 351.00 354.00
JPY 1.81 1.86
AED 76.20 76.50
SAR 74.45 74.80
CAD 195.00 198.00
AUD 175.20 178.20
