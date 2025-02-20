Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the opening Rates of foreign currencies in the Kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Following were the opening Rates of foreign currencies in the Kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.35 279.

45

USD 278.75 281.10

EURO 290.80 293.80

GBP 351.00 354.00

JPY 1.84 1.89

AED 76.20 76.60

SAR 74.45 74.85

CAD 194.60 197.60

AUD 175.30 178.30

APP/MSQ