Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 February 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 07:55 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.60 279.
70
USD 278.85 281.15
EURO 293.00 296.00
GBP 353.30 356.30
JPY 1.85 1.90
AED76.20 76.60
SAR74.50 74.85
CAD 195.30 198.30
AUD 176.00 179.00
