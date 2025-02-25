Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 25 February 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 06:32 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.85 276.75

GBP 357.35349.62

EUR 296.27 289.88

JPY 1.8899 1.8492

SAR 75.43 73.80

AED 77.01 75.

86

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3236

LIBOR 3M 4.3180

LIBOR 6M 4.2752

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.16276.79273.95271.60268.94 266.22263.77

EUR291.53290.31 287.83285.81283.50 281.13 279.02

GBP351.37349.63346.01343.02339.65336.21333.10

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

GC University concludes training program

GC University concludes training program

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visit ..

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited the Basic Health Center

10 minutes ago
 CM Inspection Surveillance Directorate chief visit ..

CM Inspection Surveillance Directorate chief visits SPS

10 minutes ago
 Relief Commissioner visits PDMA control room

Relief Commissioner visits PDMA control room

10 minutes ago
 Russia appreciates efforts of friendly countries t ..

Russia appreciates efforts of friendly countries to resolve Ukrainian conflict: ..

10 minutes ago
 Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED11 ..

Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD

21 minutes ago
CM praises organizers of Horse & Cattle show

CM praises organizers of Horse & Cattle show

10 minutes ago
 Brother shoots dead sister, man

Brother shoots dead sister, man

15 minutes ago
 Lahore police arrests 1,324 professional beggars

Lahore police arrests 1,324 professional beggars

15 minutes ago
 Development projects reviewed

Development projects reviewed

15 minutes ago
 Traders urged to provide maximum relief during Ram ..

Traders urged to provide maximum relief during Ramazan in Havelian

15 minutes ago
 IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues

IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business