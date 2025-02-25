Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 25 February 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 06:28 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.65 279.

75

USD 279.00 281.20

EURO 292.30 295.30

GBP 352.50 355.50

JPY 1.84 1.89

AED 76.20 76.60

SAR 74.50 74.85

CAD 194.40 197.40

AUD 175.00 178.00

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visit ..

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited the Basic Health Center

4 minutes ago
 CM Inspection Surveillance Directorate chief visit ..

CM Inspection Surveillance Directorate chief visits SPS

4 minutes ago
 Relief Commissioner visits PDMA control room

Relief Commissioner visits PDMA control room

4 minutes ago
 Russia appreciates efforts of friendly countries t ..

Russia appreciates efforts of friendly countries to resolve Ukrainian conflict: ..

4 minutes ago
 Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED11 ..

Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD

15 minutes ago
 CM praises organizers of Horse & Cattle show

CM praises organizers of Horse & Cattle show

4 minutes ago
Brother shoots dead sister, man

Brother shoots dead sister, man

9 minutes ago
 Lahore police arrests 1,324 professional beggars

Lahore police arrests 1,324 professional beggars

9 minutes ago
 Development projects reviewed

Development projects reviewed

9 minutes ago
 Traders urged to provide maximum relief during Ram ..

Traders urged to provide maximum relief during Ramazan in Havelian

9 minutes ago
 IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues

IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues

9 minutes ago
 CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, ..

CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, order

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business