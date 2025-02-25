Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.65 279.

75

USD 279.00 281.20

EURO 292.30 295.30

GBP 352.50 355.50

JPY 1.84 1.89

AED 76.20 76.60

SAR 74.50 74.85

CAD 194.40 197.40

AUD 175.00 178.00

APP/MSQ