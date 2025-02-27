Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 February 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.65 279.

75

USD 279.15 281.28

EURO 292.50 295.50

GBP 353.50 356.50

JPY 1.85 1.90

AED76.30 76.60

SAR74.60 74.85

CAD 193.80 196.80

AUD 174.00 177.00

