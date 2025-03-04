Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 March 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 08:31 PM
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES CURRENCY SELLING BUYING USD
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES CURRENCY SELLING BUYING USD 282.85 276.75
GBP 358.93351.17
EUR 296.40 290.01
JPY 1.8978 1.8568
SAR 75.42 73.79
AED 77.03 75.
86
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3214
LIBOR 3M 4.3097
LIBOR 6M 4.2323
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.16276.80273.97271.63268.97 266.26263.82
EUR291.69290.53 288.01286.03283.72 281.32 279.24
GBP352.94351.19347.56344.57341.17337.69 334.56
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Court sends PTI MPA jail on judicial remand
PTI leader gets interim bail from ATC
Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF
Police committed to public safety: CPO
WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation
Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..
Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival
DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministe ..
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
More Stories From Business
-
KP FS&HFA disposes-of substandard, hazardous food items3 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 March 202513 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar13 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 756 points5 hours ago
-
CCP a vital regulator, owning its building, strengthening as an institution: Finance Minster5 hours ago
-
Five development schemes approved5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 March 20256 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks pare their losses after China's retaliatory tariffs6 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 8.17% to $22.022 bln during Jul-Feb8 hours ago
-
Asian stocks tumble after Trump tariffs6 minutes ago