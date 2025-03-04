Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 March 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2025

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES CURRENCY SELLING BUYING USD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES CURRENCY SELLING BUYING USD 282.85 276.75

GBP 358.93351.17

EUR 296.40 290.01

JPY 1.8978 1.8568

SAR 75.42 73.79

AED 77.03 75.

86

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3214

LIBOR 3M 4.3097

LIBOR 6M 4.2323

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.16276.80273.97271.63268.97 266.26263.82

EUR291.69290.53 288.01286.03283.72 281.32 279.24

GBP352.94351.19347.56344.57341.17337.69 334.56

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Court sends PTI MPA jail on judicial remand

Court sends PTI MPA jail on judicial remand

3 minutes ago
 PTI leader gets interim bail from ATC

PTI leader gets interim bail from ATC

3 minutes ago
 Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

8 minutes ago
 Police committed to public safety: CPO

Police committed to public safety: CPO

12 minutes ago
 WASA launches awareness campaign on water conserva ..

WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Servi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..

21 minutes ago
Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during car ..

Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival

12 minutes ago
 DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of ..

DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministe ..

8 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in ..

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

52 minutes ago
 Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan drop ..

Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped

30 minutes ago
 Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business