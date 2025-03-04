Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 March 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.80 279.
70
USD 279.00 281.25
EURO 293.30 296.30
GBP 355.00 358.00
JPY 1.85 1.90
AED 76.30 76.60
SAR 74.60 74.95
CAD 192.00 195.00
AUD 171.80 174.80
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF
Police committed to public safety: CPO
WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation
Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..
Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival
DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministe ..
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth disease
PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towards economic stability, prospe ..
More Stories From Business
-
KP FS&HFA disposes-of substandard, hazardous food items3 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 March 202510 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar10 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 756 points5 hours ago
-
CCP a vital regulator, owning its building, strengthening as an institution: Finance Minster5 hours ago
-
Five development schemes approved5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 March 20252 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks pare their losses after China's retaliatory tariffs2 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 8.17% to $22.022 bln during Jul-Feb8 hours ago
-
Asian stocks tumble after Trump tariffs2 minutes ago