Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 March 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2025

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.80 279.

70

USD 279.00 281.25

EURO 293.30 296.30

GBP 355.00 358.00

JPY 1.85 1.90

AED 76.30 76.60

SAR 74.60 74.95

CAD 192.00 195.00

AUD 171.80 174.80

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

4 minutes ago
 Police committed to public safety: CPO

Police committed to public safety: CPO

8 minutes ago
 WASA launches awareness campaign on water conserva ..

WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Servi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..

18 minutes ago
 Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during car ..

Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival

9 minutes ago
 DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of ..

DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministe ..

4 minutes ago
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in ..

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

48 minutes ago
 Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan drop ..

Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped

27 minutes ago
 Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

2 hours ago
 Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth diseas ..

Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth disease

13 minutes ago
 PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towa ..

PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towards economic stability, prospe ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business