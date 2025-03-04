Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.80 279.

70

USD 279.00 281.25

EURO 293.30 296.30

GBP 355.00 358.00

JPY 1.85 1.90

AED 76.30 76.60

SAR 74.60 74.95

CAD 192.00 195.00

AUD 171.80 174.80

