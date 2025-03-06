Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 March 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 08:05 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.75 279.
85
USD 279.00 281.30
EURO 302.00 305.00
GBP 361.00 364.00
JPY 1.86 1.91
AED76.20 76.60
SAR74.70 75.00
CAD 194.00 197.00
AUD 175.20 178.20
