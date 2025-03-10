Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.00 280.

10

USD 279.20 281.40

EURO 303.00 305.50

GBP 361.50 364.50

JPY 1.87 1.92

AED 76.30 76.70

SAR 74.70 75.00

CAD 193.50 196.50

AUD 174.80 177.80

