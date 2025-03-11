Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 March 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 09:05 PM

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.90 280.

00

USD 279.27 281.45

EURO 303.80 306.80

GBP 361.00 364.00

JPY 1.88 1.93

AED 76.35 76.35

SAR 74.70 75.00

CAD 193.70 196.70

AUD 173.30 176.30

APP/MSQ

