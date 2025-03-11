Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 March 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 09:05 PM
Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.90 280.
00
USD 279.27 281.45
EURO 303.80 306.80
GBP 361.00 364.00
JPY 1.88 1.93
AED 76.35 76.35
SAR 74.70 75.00
CAD 193.70 196.70
AUD 173.30 176.30
APP/MSQ
