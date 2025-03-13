Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 March 2025
Published March 13, 2025
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 280.00 280.
10
USD 279.50 281.55
EURO 304.80 307.80
GBP 362.50 365.50
JPY 1.87 1.92
AED 76.40 76.70
SAR 74.75 75.00
CAD 193.50 196.50
AUD 174.30 177.30
