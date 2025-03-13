Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 March 2025

Published March 13, 2025

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.00 280.

10

USD 279.50 281.55

EURO 304.80 307.80

GBP 362.50 365.50

JPY 1.87 1.92

AED 76.40 76.70

SAR 74.75 75.00

CAD 193.50 196.50

AUD 174.30 177.30

APP/MSQ

