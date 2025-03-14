Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 14 March 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 09:26 PM
Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday
of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 280.15 280.
25
USD 279.60 281.60
EURO 303.50 306.50
GBP 362.00 365.00
JPY 1.86 1.91
AED 76.40 76.70
SAR 74.90 75.20
CAD 193.00 196.00
AUD 174.30 177.30
APP/MSQ
