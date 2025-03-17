Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 March 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 07:41 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.15 280.

20

USD 279.85 281.60

EURO 304.80 307.30

GBP 362.50 365.00

JPY 1.86 1.91

AED 76.40 76.75

SAR 74.95 75.25

CAD 193.80 196.80

AUD 175.30 178.30

More Stories From Business