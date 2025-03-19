Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.20 280.25

USD 280.00 282.

05

EURO 306.00 309.00

GBP 364.00 366.50

JPY 1.85 1.90

AED 76.45 76.80

SAR 74.90 75.20

CAD 194.50 197.50

AUD 176.00 179.00

