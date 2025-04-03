Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 06:35 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.55 280.60

USD 279.80 281.

90

EURO 306.00 309.00

GBP 365.50 368.50

JPY 1.87 1.92

AED 76.20 76.60

SAR 74.50 74.90

CAD 195.50 198.50

AUD 174.00 177.00

APP/mzr/

