Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 April 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 280.45 280.50
USD 280.00 282.
00
EURO 308.50 311.50
GBP 364.50 368.00
JPY 1.89 1.94
AED 76.20 76.65
SAR 74.60 74.90
CAD 196.20 199.20
AUD 173.00 176.50
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievem ..
China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs
WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife
‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials
Aleem Khan meets Belarusian ministers; discusses bilateral cooperation
Five TMA Khanpur officers suspended following surprise visit by KP LG Minister
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 2.94 trillion in the market
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..
2.6 million families get benefit from Ramazan Package 2025: Ahsan Iqbal
PSX turns bearish, loses 146 points
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..
More Stories From Business
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 2.94 trillion in the market8 minutes ago
-
2.6 million families get benefit from Ramazan Package 2025: Ahsan Iqbal8 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 146 points8 minutes ago
-
Shahid Imran hails reduction in electricity tariffs to boost industrial sector2 hours ago
-
FTO coordinator lauds tariff reduction, emphasizes role in promoting energy efficiency2 hours ago
-
With tariff war, Trump also reshapes how US treats allies8 minutes ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices up by 0.20pc3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar3 minutes ago
-
FPCCI leadership felicities compensation of Rs 3500 billion govt treasury5 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 April 20253 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 7.69% to $24.690 bln during Jul-March7 hours ago