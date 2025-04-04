Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.45 280.50

USD 280.00 282.

00

EURO 308.50 311.50

GBP 364.50 368.00

JPY 1.89 1.94

AED 76.20 76.65

SAR 74.60 74.90

CAD 196.20 199.20

AUD 173.00 176.50

