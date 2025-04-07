Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 April 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 06:51 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 280.55 280.
60
USD 279.75 281.85
EURO 307.50 311.00
GBP 361.00 365.00
JPY 1.89 1.94
AED76.20 76.60
SAR74.40 74.80
CAD 195.00 199.00
AUD 167.00 174.00
