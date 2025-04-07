Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.55 280.

60

USD 279.75 281.85

EURO 307.50 311.00

GBP 361.00 365.00

JPY 1.89 1.94

AED76.20 76.60

SAR74.40 74.80

CAD 195.00 199.00

AUD 167.00 174.00

