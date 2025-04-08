Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 April 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 280.70 280.
75
USD 279.75 281.90
EURO 305.50 309.00
GBP 356.50 360.50
JPY 1.87 1.92
AED76.05 76.50
SAR74.30 74.70
CAD 195.20 198.20
AUD 167.00 173.00
APP/MSQ
