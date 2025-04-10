Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 April 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 08:22 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.55 280.

60

USD 280.28 282.15

EURO 306.50 310.00

GBP 395.50 363.00

JPY 1.88 1.93

AED76.30 76.80

SAR74.50 74.80

CAD 197.50 200.30

AUD 170.50 174.50

APP/MSQ

