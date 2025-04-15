Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.

55 280.60

USD 280.20 282.05

EURO 317.00 319.70

GBP 368.00 372.00

JPY 1.92 1.97

AED76.25 76.65

SAR74.50 75.90

