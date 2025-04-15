Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 April 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 07:28 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on day.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.

55 280.60

USD 280.20 282.05

EURO 317.00 319.70

GBP 368.00 372.00

JPY 1.92 1.97

AED76.25 76.65

SAR74.50 75.90

APP/MSQ

