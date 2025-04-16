Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 April 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 09:22 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.76 277.65

GBP 376.32368.16

EUR 321.85 314.91

JPY 1.9912 1.9483

SAR 75.62 73.99

AED 77.26 76.

10

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3281

LIBOR 3M 4.2798

LIBOR 6M 4.1422

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.05277.66274.77272.33269.60 266.82264.32

EUR316.76315.48 312.80310.57308.02 305.40 303.05

GBP370.01368.17364.35361.12357.51353.86 350.52

More Stories From Business