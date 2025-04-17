Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 07:03 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.

60 280.65

USD 280.22 282.08

EURO 318.00 321.00

GBP 370.30 373.30

JPY 1.94 1.99

AED76.30 76.80

SAR74.60 75.00

