Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 April 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 07:03 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 280.
60 280.65
USD 280.22 282.08
EURO 318.00 321.00
GBP 370.30 373.30
JPY 1.94 1.99
AED76.30 76.80
SAR74.60 75.00
APP/MSQ
