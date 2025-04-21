Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.

85 280.90

USD 280.40 282.28

EURO 322.00 325.10

GBP 374.50 378.00

JPY 1.96 2.01

AED76.40 77.00

SAR74.70 75.20

