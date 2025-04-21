Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 21 April 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 08:19 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 280.
85 280.90
USD 280.40 282.28
EURO 322.00 325.10
GBP 374.50 378.00
JPY 1.96 2.01
AED76.40 77.00
SAR74.70 75.20
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Health Authority marks the launch of Polio Campaign
EU-Pakistan ties focusing on trade, climate, development
Hot weather forecast for Lahore
KP marks World TB Day with renewed commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis
SAU and Capital Consultants Sign MoU to Boost Research and Innovation
Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan calls on Education minister
Seminar on PM’s youth programme held
Need to make Islamabad climate-resilient amid extreme weather patterns
Prominent Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah receives Hajra Biloo Gold M ..
CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farmers
KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral trade, investment cooperation
'Dhee Rani Programme' Phase-II, 97 coupled got married in mass ceremony
More Stories From Business
-
KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral trade, investment cooperation40 minutes ago
-
Rs1.65bn relief provided to banking consumers in 2024: Banking Ombudsman40 minutes ago
-
Creativity, innovation 'engines of competitiveness' to win global market share: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Nepal direct flights a must to boost trade: Nepalese envoy2 hours ago
-
PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains 1,067 points26 minutes ago
-
Gold prices surge by Rs.8,100, reach all time high to 357,800 per tola2 hours ago
-
Ethiopian envoy visits SCCI2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s new trade envoys poise to redefine economic diplomacy4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar20 minutes ago
-
Soya, palm oil imports grew 116.37% and 23.42% in 09 months6 hours ago
-
Tyre burst claims two lives6 hours ago