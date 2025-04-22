Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Open Menu

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.

75 280.80

USD 280.60 282.33

EURO 322.50 325.50

GBP 375.30 378.80

JPY 1.97 2.02

AED76.50 77.00

SAR74.80 75.30

