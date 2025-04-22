Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 April 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 07:01 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 280.
75 280.80
USD 280.60 282.33
EURO 322.50 325.50
GBP 375.30 378.80
JPY 1.97 2.02
AED76.50 77.00
SAR74.80 75.30
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Pakistan open to FDIs from US firms: Finance Minister
Experts pledge zero waste Pakistan on World Earth Day
Gold hits record, stocks mixed as Trump fuels Fed fears
ASEAN–Pakistan Technology Expo 2025 begins at NUST
Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector in wheat procurement
Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation
Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar
Ahsan urges ASEAN-Pakistan ‘Dynamic Technology Alliance’ to drive inclusive ..
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan open to FDIs from US firms: Finance Minister1 minute ago
-
Gold hits record, stocks mixed as Trump fuels Fed fears1 minute ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to review NFC performance2 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector in wheat procurement12 minutes ago
-
KP PA panel discusses issues affecting Tourism Department's performance2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar12 minutes ago
-
Ahsan urges ASEAN-Pakistan ‘Dynamic Technology Alliance’ to drive inclusive growth12 minutes ago
-
Gold prices surge further by Rs.5,900, reach all time high to 363,700 per tola3 hours ago
-
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets3 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister, Kyrgyz Ambassador discusses ways to boost bilateral trade connectivity4 hours ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 4.60% to $45.783 in 9 months5 hours ago
-
Local output of trucks and buses increased by 106.715, 55.95%5 hours ago