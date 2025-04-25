Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.

95 281.00

USD 280.85 282.58

EURO 318.40 320.40

GBP 373.30 375.80

JPY 1.93 1.98

AED 76.65 77.15

SAR 75.00 75.50

