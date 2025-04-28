Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

05 281.10

USD 280.88 282.70

EURO 318.00 320.80

GBP 373.50 376.00

JPY 1.94 1.98

AED76.70 77.20

SAR75.10 75.50

