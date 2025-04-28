Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28 April 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 07:09 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
05 281.10
USD 280.88 282.70
EURO 318.00 320.80
GBP 373.50 376.00
JPY 1.94 1.98
AED76.70 77.20
SAR75.10 75.50
APP/as/
