Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.

95 281.00

USD 281.30 282.85

EURO 320.30 322.80

GBP 377.00 380.00

JPY 1.95 2.00

AED76.80 77.20

SAR75.10 75.50

APP/MSQ