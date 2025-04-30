Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 April 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 09:08 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 280.

95 281.00

USD 281.30 282.85

EURO 320.30 322.80

GBP 377.00 380.00

JPY 1.95 2.00

AED76.80 77.20

SAR75.10 75.50

APP/MSQ

