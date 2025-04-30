Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 April 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 09:08 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 280.
95 281.00
USD 281.30 282.85
EURO 320.30 322.80
GBP 377.00 380.00
JPY 1.95 2.00
AED76.80 77.20
SAR75.10 75.50
APP/MSQ
