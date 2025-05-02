Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 May 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 08:07 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

05 281.10

USD 281.40 282.85

EURO 318.50 321.00

GBP 375.00 377.75

JPY 1.92 1.97

AED76.80 77.20

SAR75.10 75.50

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Gold prices drop further across Pakistan

Gold prices drop further across Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 India approaches IMF to reassess loans given to Pa ..

India approaches IMF to reassess loans given to Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 ATC acquits man in hate material case

ATC acquits man in hate material case

4 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2787.36 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2787.36 points

6 minutes ago
 PSL X to observe childhood cancer awareness day

PSL X to observe childhood cancer awareness day

6 minutes ago
 Matiari gears up for vibrant Mango and Handicrafts ..

Matiari gears up for vibrant Mango and Handicrafts Expo 2025

6 minutes ago
Governor KPK visits UAE Consulate, discusses bilat ..

Governor KPK visits UAE Consulate, discusses bilateral issues with Counsel Gener ..

6 minutes ago
 ECP warns govt over delay in Islamabad LG polls, t ..

ECP warns govt over delay in Islamabad LG polls, threatens binding orders

4 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar

4 minutes ago
 Governor KP inaugurates Business Visa Section at U ..

Governor KP inaugurates Business Visa Section at UAE Consulate, calls for Peshaw ..

4 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 1.46 ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 1.46 trillion in the market

4 minutes ago
 PM reiterates Pakistan’s desire to peace, stabil ..

PM reiterates Pakistan’s desire to peace, stability in region

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business