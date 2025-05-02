Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

05 281.10

USD 281.40 282.85

EURO 318.50 321.00

GBP 375.00 377.75

JPY 1.92 1.97

AED76.80 77.20

SAR75.10 75.50

