Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

35 281.40

USD 281.60 283.00

EURO 319.00 321.80

GBP 374.80 377.80

JPY 1.94 1.99

AED76.90 77.30

SAR75.20 75.60

