Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 May 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 06:17 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
35 281.40
USD 281.60 283.00
EURO 319.00 321.80
GBP 374.80 377.80
JPY 1.94 1.99
AED76.90 77.30
SAR75.20 75.60
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports
Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar
Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB r ..
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts
Political leadership, nation stand united with armed force against any misadvent ..
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, investors
More Stories From Business
-
CAT reserves verdict in ICAP audit fee case41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US to further strength economic ties, highlighting strong partnership51 minutes ago
-
SECP issues Compliance Checklists for REIT management companies1 hour ago
-
SECP approves reforms to EMR for greater transparency & digital access1 hour ago
-
SAPM reaffirms govt's commitment to boost automotive sector2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar8 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses issues & implementation of KP Godown Act2 hours ago
-
Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB report8 minutes ago
-
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.6,100 to 356,100 per tola4 hours ago
-
FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, investors8 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 May 20253 minutes ago