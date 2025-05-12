Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 May 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
50 281.60
USD 281.75 283.46
EURO 317.50 319.40
GBP 376.00 377.80
JPY 1.91 1.94
AED77.00 77.45
SAR75.20 75.70
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child
Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora
One held for electricity theft
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola1 minute ago
-
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting on a ..1 hour ago
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.10,400 to 340,500 per tola4 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 10,123 points4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 14 paisa against US Dollar57 minutes ago
-
Cotton cultivation in Punjab reaches 2.116 million acres5 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 May 202557 minutes ago
-
PQ Activity6 hours ago
-
Dushanbe glacier preservation conference to be a milestone for global water sustainability: Tajik Am ..6 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi6 hours ago
-
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens7 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 12 May 202557 minutes ago