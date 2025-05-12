Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 May 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

50 281.60

USD 281.75 283.46

EURO 317.50 319.40

GBP 376.00 377.80

JPY 1.91 1.94

AED77.00 77.45

SAR75.20 75.70

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business