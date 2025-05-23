Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

The following were the Opening Rates of Foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The following were the Opening Rates of Foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

95 282.00

USD 283.10 284.15

EURO 320.80 322.40

GBP 381.20 383.20

JPY 1.96 2.01

AED77.30 77.55

SAR75.65 75.85

APP/mzr/