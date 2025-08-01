Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 August 2025

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 06:14 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2025

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.67 281.62

GBP 375.86 371.44

EUR 325.11 321.29

JPY 1.8906 1.8684

SAR 75.89 75.00

AED 77.52 76.59

59

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3512

LIBOR 3M 4.3005

LIBOR 6M 4.1914

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD281.45280.17277.52275.27272.74 270.15267.81

EUR321.72320.61 318.23316.26 313.95 311.61 309.51

GBP371.64370.00366.61363.72 360.49357.16354.15

