Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 282.

70 282.75

USD 284.10 285.30

EURO 324.35 325.80

GBP 375.10 376.60

JPY 1.87 1.95

AED77.50 77.70

SAR75.80 76.00

